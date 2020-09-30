Legacies season 3 spoilers: Be prepared for a lot more Jed!







Earlier this week, we wrote about one batch of series-regular news when it comes to Legacies season 3. Now, we’re back to bring another dose.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Ben Levin has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming collection of episodes, slated to air in 2021. For those who don’t know, Levin plays the part of Jed, the alpha werewolf at the Salvatore School. Through the upcoming season, he has to figure out how to bring his pack back together following what happened on the most-recent batch of episodes.

We do think that there is room for a character like Jed to take on a more prominent role on Legacies, largely due to the fact that this is the sort of show that benefits from having the deepest mythology possible. Werewolves have been around here since the days of The Vampire Diaries, and there is at least some commonality between Hope and Jed.

No matter what Jed’s role may be in the story moving forward, our biggest hope for season 3 is simply that it captures every bit of the fun, excitement, and imagination that a show like this really should. Legacies can often be one of the best escapes out there, and there are a LOT of people who need something like that right now. We know that it’s still going to be a long wait before it airs, but safety as the remain the top priority. Otherwise, it’s not possible to get any sort of escape in the first place.

