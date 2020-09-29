Legacies season 3 spoilers: The latest series-regular promotion!







It feels like it’s been a long time since we had a substantial amount of Legacies season 3 news to share — isn’t it high time that this changed?

With that in mind, we’re pleased to bring forward a little bit more in the way of news about Ethan! According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Leo Howard is coming on board as a series regular after making a handful of appearances throughout the second season. We first met the character as a student at Mystic Falls High, back when Hope was trying her best to blend in and not be the same person we know her to be.

So what does this mean about some of the other characters in Ethan’s life? We met his sister Maya last season, and then also the new town sheriff — who just so happens to also be his mother. There’s potential for a lot of other parts of the world to be introduced here, as well.

At the moment, what we think that Legacies is going to be looking to do throughout season 3 is find a way to bridge the gap between The Vampire Diaries and the show it wants to be now — it’s going to present a lot of the same themes, while also expanding outward some of the supernatural aspects of this world. A big part of the fun with this series has come from it being so willing to embrace all things weird and wondrous — think new monsters and different corners from the mythology that we haven’t had a chance to see yet.

There is no Legacies season 3 premiere date as of yet, but for now our guess is that new episodes will launch in early 2021.

Is there any particular part of this story you are the most interested in?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

