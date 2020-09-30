NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: On set with LL Cool J, Daniela Ruah







In the event that you didn’t know already, NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is currently in production! The cast and crew are hard at work, and hopefully, there is going to be a chance to see some new episodes a little bit later this fall.

So what are you left to be excited about while you wait? Just think in terms of the new social-media posts from LL Cool J and Daniela Ruah below. If you look below, you can see messages from both of these actors — with LL in particular, you get a full video where he answers some questions, gives some shout-outs, and shows you a little bit of the socially-distanced crew environment. We gotta imagine that it has to be tough filming in the vest and all of the pieces during the heat, let alone everything else that is going on in the world right now. We think it’s worth watching for those of you wanting some behind-the-scenes intel — it’s not exactly stuffed full of spoilers.

Meanwhile, the photo of Ruah is mostly just her in her trailer, where a lot of the cast is spending their time now. There’s less co-mingling since social distancing is such a priority.

No matter how the CBS series chooses to address headlines, we’re sure that the producers are out to still make as fast-paced and entertaining a show as you’ve seen over the years. we don’t anticipate too many huge changes.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

