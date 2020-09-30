The Bachelor spoilers: More on what to expect from Matt James’ season







Matt James’ season of The Bachelor is going to be arriving on ABC at some point in 2021, and production on it is about to ramp up! It’s going to be a busy next few weeks as the cast and crew assemble at a new location — one that could offer a few benefits that the show didn’t have for The Bachelorette.

For those who aren’t aware, Clare Crawley’s season (premiering on October 13) was filmed at a resort in the Palm Springs area. Because we’re talking here about a place that was well over 100 degrees almost every day, it limited how much could be done outside at times. Yet, that will be a little bit different for Matt’s season. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, host Chris Harrison noted that the plan is for the new season to have a little more of an outdoor component, as they will be in a different location (not the scorching-hot Palm Springs area) and in the fall as opposed to the summer. Yet, the structure of filming the season will remain:

“Yes, we are still in a quarantine pandemic bubble … I think the most important things we learned from last season — it worked, it was successful. … We had no issues whatsoever, so if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

Our hope is that the show will be able to film a larger variety of locales again in 2021, but that’s going to depend on a vaccine and the state of the world. Things are just so uncertain there. With that being said, though, we do think a season of Bachelor in Paradise can easily be done in these times. All you have to do is a secure a large location and send the contestants in — it’s not that complicated since you can localize the dates.

