The Bachelorette: ABC shares new photo of Clare Crawley, cast







As we are gearing up for the big premiere of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley on October 13, ABC is starting to share details!

If you are curious in getting to know the cast for the upcoming season, for example, be sure to check out the video below! This features show host Chris Harrison as he goes through some of the familiar faces who are going to be a part of the upcoming season. While there are no major spoilers to speak of in here, you can probably pick up at least on some of the guys who could be around for a little while. It’s honestly remarkable that Chris even remembers all of these guys’ names and things about them at all, given that some of them shuffle in and out on the very first night.

Want some other news regarding The Bachelorette right now in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight and then view our series playlist. We’ll have further insight coming that you don’t want to miss.

To go along with this, ABC was also kind enough to share the photo above of Clare with some of her guys. The reason why this does look different from some of the images we’ve seen in the past is rather simple: This is a different sort of season! The entirety of it is filmed in the Palm Springs area, for example, so there is no Bachelor Mansion. There’s also going to be no real travel. There was rigorous testing leading into the start of production and everything has been done to ensure safety.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see on Clare Crawley’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







