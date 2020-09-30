The Conners season 3 promo teases up new climate, humor







The first promo is out there now for The Conners season 3, and you should know already that this is very much still the series you’ve enjoyed — albeit with a few different twists.

The first one here is something that feels rather obvious: A reminder of the climate that we are all currently in at the moment. This has never been a show to shy away from stuff that is going on in the real world, so can your jaw really hit the ground that they are telling stories based around the pandemic? You can see masks aplenty in this preview, as well as Dan telling a few dark jokes about death and the time that we’re in.

Ultimately, this promo does serve as a reminder that while there are a lot of things different about how people are living these days, The Conners is still The Conners. The show fundamentally remains around the struggle of the working-class, and that is perhaps real now more than ever. Yet, it’s not lost on some of the writers that people often try to find the light in dark times, and most of these characters will be doing the same exact thing.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait too much longer to see more of these characters on the air — The Conners is going to be premiering on ABC when we get around to Wednesday, October 21. This was one of the first multi-camera comedies to get back to work, so the cast and crew have figured out already how to make this process work. It’s not always easy, but they understand the role that they play in trying to brighten someone’s day. Here’s to hoping the show does the same.

