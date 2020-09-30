The 100 season 8: Could it ever happen at The CW, elsewhere?







We know that tonight is the planned series finale for The 100 on The CW, but is there hope still that a season 8 could happen?

We should note here, first and foremost, that we’re writing this prior to the series finale airing — it’s possible something shocking happens that renders some of this speculation useless. As it stands, though, we know that this finale was not meant to be written in a “To Be Continued…” sort of way. The writers have known for a long time that this would be the final season, and they had plenty of opportunities to build and prepare for it. There is nothing about the situation that we’re in right now that should be shocking to them.

Because of this, we don’t exactly think that The 100 season 8 is something that you should really anticipate. Often, it is better to be left rather than have something linger. There is still a hope that there can be something more in this world, though, largely in the form of the already-teased prequel series. There is no indication yet that this will see the light of day at The CW, but we do think that it’s worth watching out for over the next few months.

One other possibility here is that in the event the prequel doesn’t go to series at The CW, maybe it could be considered elsewhere. A streaming service like Netflix or HBO Max, which is getting more and more CW programming, seem to be a good fit. Everything is still up in the air, but we imagine that we’ll have a better sense of some of that over the coming months.

