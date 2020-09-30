The 100 season 7 episode 16 video: One last look at series finale







Tonight on The CW, it’s here — The 100 season 7 episode 16. This is the series finale, and fittingly, it carries with it the title of “The Last War.” It’s going to be dangerous, emotional, and certainly violent. after all, Clarke is currently on a warpath the likes of which you haven’t seen before.

Think about everyone she’s lost over time, and then also what just happened with Madi. That is going to be on her mind right now, and Clarke’s not going to be the only person out for blood. Be prepared for a huge episode for Raven, as well, as they tackle directly what lies ahead for them now.

Beyond just the individual events of this episode, showrunner Jason Rothenberg notes in the video below that one of his central goals here is to say something, and deliver a message that will resonate out to a lot of different people who are out there. What is that message? It could be about togetherness, and finding a way to conquer all of life’s challenges as they are presented to you. There is an irony here in that so much of this show has been about conflict; yet, there is still that hope for peace, and that ideal that if everyone is able to come together, there is a legitimate chance that you can make the world a little bit better.

Since the writers and producers knew far in advance that this was going to be the series finale, we do have some high hopes that the story is going to deliver. Let’s cross our fingers and hope here that it lives up to all of our internal expectations.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The 100 right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to The 100 season 7 episode 16?

How do you think that the series finale is going to end, and how much are you going to miss the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







