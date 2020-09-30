The Crown season 4 photo: First look at Gillian Anderson







In the event that you didn’t know already, Gillian Anderson is going to be playing Margaret Thatcher on The Crown season 4 — and we have photographic proof of it now!

The image above is one of the first images that we have of the former X-Files star in the role, which is a particularly meaty one as the drama series prepares to navigate this incredibly important period of history. We know that this is a challenging role to take on, both in terms of Thatcher’s place in history and also the preparation that goes into portraying her. Yet, this is a totally different sort of role than who we’ve seen Gillian play in the past — from that vantage point, this has to be exciting.

Throughout season 4 there will be opportunities to see Queen Elizabeth navigating through new periods of time, while also Princess Diana plays an important role. This will be the last season of The Crown for most of the current cast, which includes Olivia Colman as the Queen and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. Following that, a new group led by Imelda Staunton will come in for the final two seasons. The Crown season 4 is slated to premiere on November 15 — in the event that you did not know, the show was lucky to wrap all of its episodes before the start of the global pandemic. Because of this, it is able to come on board Netflix without significant delays.

Of course, we do imagine that some more news regarding The Crown and the future will be out before too long — we’re hoping especially for additional video footage…

