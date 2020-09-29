The 100 series finale spoilers: EP promises surprise guests and more







In just over 24 hours, The 100 series finale is poised to arrive on The CW — and you should probably know in advance that this is going to be one of the most powerful episodes of the entire series. How can it not be? Note the stakes, the bloodshed, and the uncertainty surrounding whether or not a happy ending is possible within this world.

Despite all of the adversity and question marks, though, one thing feels clear: We are going to have a chance to see a little bit more in the way of nods to the past. There are going to be some cameos and moments that are meant to make your jaw hit the floor. This is at least some of what showrunner Jason Rothenberg (who is also directing the finale) had to say in an interview with TVLine:

“We’re going to try and wrap up as many things as we can … It’s a finale — and it’s a series finale on top of that — so there will be some surprise guests. Fans can have expectations of a certain scope and scale that I feel we’ve always been able to achieve in these finales.”

Ultimately, we’ve come to know with this show that it’s best not to be overly exciting about any one thing in particular — we’re hoping that there will be some opportunities to see a few big-time shockers, but nothing is altogether assured. The only assumption that we can make is that not everyone will love the finale, but that’s the nature of the beast — when you conclude something, every person out there is going to have an opinion on the right ending. You have to just conjure up the ending that you are okay with, since otherwise the emotional journey will be fruitless and the story won’t sit right in your head.

