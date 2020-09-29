Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Dr. Will returns, but why?







This morning in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, things were for the most part quiet … at least until a surprise interruption.

Right around noon today, the feeds went into animals — which typically when there is some sort of major event happening in the house. It was unsure for a few minutes as to what was going on when the feeds came back, but it was then revealed that Dr. Will Kirby did stop in with one of those messages like what we saw back on the eviction show this past Thursday. He didn’t seemingly say a lot that exposed what the twist is going to be, but there was a message that came up on a screen talking about the Neighbor’s House. The font that they used for it was similar to what they saw with the Safety Suite and the BB Basement earlier this season, which makes them think that this is either a new competition or some sort of extra twist that is going to happen.

What we can say is that a lot of players in the house right now seem to be acting as though they are gearing up for some sort of accelerated week, almost like what tends to happen when we get around to the final four on some seasons. What could happen is that there could be a quick eviction cycle that films tomorrow, leading then to the second part of the triple eviction live on Thursday. That makes a certain degree of sense…

