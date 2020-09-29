Riverdale season 5 spoilers: Who is new character Tabitha Tate?







Curious to learn a little bit more about newcomer Tabitha Tate on Riverdale season 5? Then go ahead and consider this article your source!

Let’s kick things off, first and foremost, with an upcoming when it comes to casting. According to a new report from Deadline, The Resident alum Erinn Westbrook is going to be a new series regular as Tate, someone who is going to be taking over Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe in the new season. Why is that? She’s highly ambitious and looks to be franchising the diner, even though it’s located in a town that will be struggling to survive in the new season.

Tabitha is the granddaughter of Pop Tate, who we hope is still around in some capacity moving forward. We’re not surprised at all that the show would be looking to introduce a new twist on the diner, especially given the rumors of a time jump that are floating around out there. We just hope that there aren’t too many dramatic changes along the way.

What we do see in Tabitha being brought on board is that no matter how many years pass following graduation, Riverdale itself is going to continue serving as a key focal point to the show. The place itself is a character in much of the same way as Archie, Jughead, Betty, or Veronica, so we’ll get a chance to see (probably a handful of episodes in) what the world looks like.

Before we entertain any potential time jump, though, there are other things to consider. Think along the lines of the prom followed by graduation. The high-school days of some of these characters are not quite over yet.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale and some of what you can expect

What do you want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







