NCIS: New Orleans season 7: Chelsea Field promoted to series regular







Here is some NCIS: New Orleans season 7 news that we are very much excited to report. After recurring on the show in the past, Chelsea Field is now poised to be a series regular!

This news is first coming in via Deadline, and what’s so exciting about this to us is that Rita Devereaux can be around to spend more time with Dwayne Pride — and also someone who can add more depth to the story. Rita is a Reserve Navy Commander in the JAG Corps and also a District Attorney, which means that there are a lot of different stories that she could be involved in moving forward.

Of course, we’re also just excited to see her relationship with Pride play out on-screen. One of the things that we’ve seen within the larger NCIS franchise is a real reluctance to allow the leads to have substantial love interests on a regular basis. Gibbs on NCIS has been a loan wolf for much of the time he’s been on the show, though there are some love interests here and there. Meanwhile, over on NCIS: Los Angeles Sam has been a widower the past few years while Callen’s relationship with Anna has been quite the slow build.

We’re sure that on a personal level, the news of Field’s promotion has to be quite a thrill for her and her husband Scott Bakula. This is a chance for the two to spend a good bit more time together, and we also think it’s going to be nice for producers to have two actors who will be able to work alongside each other easy during this difficult time.

New episodes of NCIS: New Orleans season 7 is slated to air later this year — to get a behind-the-scenes video featuring none other than CCH Pounder, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you think about Chelsea Field’s promotion entering NCIS: New Orleans season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







