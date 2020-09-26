NCIS: New Orleans season 7 video: A new message as filming begins







For everyone out there who missed the exciting news recently, filming for NCIS: New Orleans season 7 is already underway! In preparation for new episodes premiering, the cast and crew are doing their best to put episodes together during what is obviously a very-difficult time to be at work.

Yet, they are pressing on, doing their best in order to make a lot of people out there — and we have a new video message now from one of the cast members! If you look below, you can see a message from none other than CCH Pounder (Loretta Wade), where she does her best to explain how excited she is to be back to work and how different things are. Everyone on the set is wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and doing what they can to keep one another safe. There’s a real effort being taken here in order to ensure that everyone can focus on the work, and not have to worry as much about their safety.

While there are a lot of details about the upcoming season that are still under wraps, we do know already that this is a show not shying away from the global health crisis. You will see some story elements about it almost right away, and throughout most of the season we imagine that we’ll see the situation evolve. We do think that there will still be cases and much of what you expect from this show and these characters, but with a slightly new twist mixed in there.

There’s no official premiere date at the moment for NCIS: New Orleans season 7, but if we were to wager, we’d say that the series is probably going to be back at some point in November.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 7?

