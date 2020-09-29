America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 3: Is it unlikely to happen?







Is there a chance that an America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 3 is going to happen in 2021? We can’t rule it out, but at the moment nothing is confirmed.

Ultimately, though, we can’t say that we’re optimistic that it will be back in the new year, and there’s a pretty specific reason for it: It’s incredibly difficult to make this show happen in this current climate. Because of the global health crisis, it’s not altogether feasible to bring in acts from other parts of the world. Sure, they did a number of remote performances for America’s Got Talent this current season, but that was them adapting on the fly. It’s a little different to make everything remote from the start, and we don’t personally think that it is anywhere near as exciting as some of what we’ve seen elsewhere.

Also, there’s another thing to consider here in Simon Cowell’s recovery from a back injury. We have a hard time thinking that NBC would want to do a season without him, and we’re not sure that he is ready for the gig at this moment in time. Remember that The Champions tend to film far in advance, which is what makes it different from the standard seasons of the show.

In the end, we think personally that it’s better this edition of the franchise takes a couple of years off. We’ve been inundated a lot with talent competitions as of late, and after the lineup for season 2 largely failed to live up to season 1, we think it’s better that we get to see more acts start to work their way into being popular. The larger the potential crop, the better the show.

Do you want to see an America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 3?

