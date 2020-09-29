America’s Got Talent season 16 premiere date hopes over on NBC







Given that last week served as the season 15 finale, what lies ahead in terms of America’s Got Talent season 16? Go ahead and consider this article your early source for more news on that subject!

For now, we should note that there isn’t all that much out there in the way of official news on the next season, but we know that casting is already underway. Because of that, it feels fair to assume that there are going to be new episodes airing in the summer, and there is no plan for that to change for the time being.

So what about the judging panel? That’s to be determined. We know that Simon Cowell spent the majority of the late summer recovering from a serious back injury, but we would anticipate him being back once more as a judge. Howie Mandel has also been around for so long that it’s hard to imagine a world in which he walks into the sunset. Heidi Klum has always been willing to come back to the franchise, so there’s a chance she could return. The biggest question mark right now is Sofia Vergara, who is new to the show and often, we do see judges come on for a single season and depart. We just saw it back in 2019!

The biggest thing that America’s Got Talent needs to work on in season 16 is a variety of different performers hitting the stage. Brandon Leake was a great winner, but beyond him there wasn’t a lot of super-memorable non-singing acts this year. There needs to be a stronger crop of magicians and comedians moving forward, let alone danger acts and performers we can’t even begin to fathom for the time being. We know that casting is going to be tough this season due to the global health crisis, but you have to still hope that the show finds a way to get quality acts from afar.

