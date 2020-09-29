The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ozark actress coming on board







Curious in getting some of the latest casting news when it comes to The Young and the Restless? Then we think we’ve got news right up your alley.

According to a new report right now over at Deadline, Ozark actress Madison Thompson is now coming on board the long-running soap. So what role can you expect for her to take on here? Think along the lines of Jordan, described as “a worldly young woman who will prove that there’s more than meets the eye.” We can’t say that too much comes as a surprise here, given that we’ve seen about a million characters over the years prove to be so much more than meets the eye. Don’t people within this world love their secrets? We certainly think so. Anticipate twists and turns; we’re sure that The Young and the Restless wouldn’t have it any other way.

This week, Thompson is going to be kicking off work on new episodes — her first appearance is going to happen when you get around to October. The daytime drama was one of the earlier shows to resume production amidst the global health crisis, but they have seemingly found a way to keep things going while also keeping their roster of performers safe. We know that this audience will appreciate the effort, since this is one of the purest forms of escapism out there.

In addition to being on Ozark, Thompson has also appeared on Kevin (Probably) Saves the World alongside a number of other guest-starring gigs.

