Law & Order: SVU season 22: Prepare for a lot more Chief Garland







If you loved seeing Demore Barnes on Law & Order: SVU last season, rest assured that you are seeing a whole lot more of him coming up!

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Julie Martin strongly suggested that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Chief Christian Garland, noting that he will be “occupying his office full time.” From our vantage point, this is great news to bulk up the ranks further at SVU and present an even wider array of stories that the team can take on.

One of the things that we are the most excited about when it comes to SVU right now just knowing that there are multiple seasons ahead. That gives the creative team more flexibility to create stories that can expand outward over time. There’s no need to wrap up anything in an arc or even a season. We can see the show play around with Garland for a while and bring him to some interesting places. It’s hard being in a position of leadership, and we learned more about him emotionally through episodes like “Garland’s Baptism By Fire.”

Filming on SVU season 22 has been going for a little while now, and of course all of the proper health and safety protocols are firmly in place. Safety is the top priority, and the cast and crew want to make sure that you have a chance to dive back into this world later this year. SVU can be a source of comfort and consistency for many, and with more Garland, we will probably see even more of the department’s inner workings to go along with compelling cases.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU

What did you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want to get some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Beyond honored and excited to welcome Demore Barnes aka Chief Christian Garland to occupying his office full time #SVU22 https://t.co/Y5MnI089By — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinSVU) September 28, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







