Filthy Rich episode 3 spoilers: A live baptism causes chaos







Curious to learn more about what lies ahead on Filthy Rich episode 3 when it airs on Fox next week? Two episodes in, and it’s clear already that the cast is not planning to tone down some of the crazy.

The funniest thing about this show is that despite all of the pandemonium, the titles for each episodes are based on Bible verses. This one is Psalm 25:3, which for those who don’t know is “No one who hopes in you will ever be put to shame, but shame will come on those who are treacherous without cause.” Think that is some sort of message for a few of these characters? Ginger’s live baptism will be at least one of the big talking points here.

If you are curious now to get some other insight, we simply suggest that you check out the full Filthy Rich episode 3 synopsis right now:

After Ginger’s live baptism on the Sunshine Network causes an uproar among fans, Margaret invites her to appear on “Wings of a Dove” again to discuss her actions. Meanwhile, after being exposed on live television, Jason’s lies are starting to catch up with him, and Ginger asks for Margaret’s help when her mom and workers are being stalked by a strange man in the all-new “Psalm 25:3” episode of FILTHY RICH airing Monday, Oct. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FIL-103) (TV-14 D, L, S)

We know that at the moment, Filthy Rich isn’t really lighting the ratings world on fire or getting all that much in the way of public discussion. Yet, one of the most important things to remember here is the fact that it’s still early. There is a lot of time for there to be people to check it out.

