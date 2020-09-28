Top Chef season 18 will film in Portland, Bravo confirms







For everyone who has been curious about the status of Top Chef season 18, we come bearing good news today! Bravo has confirmed that new episodes are going to be filming in Portland, Oregon and the surrounding area — a move that we’ve expected for quite some time. This is one of the most innovative cities in America, especially when it comes to the cross-section between food and art. It was really only a matter of time before this happened.

Of course, it goes without saying that with the global health crisis in mind, there are going to be a wide array of health and safety measures implemented for this season to ensure that it happens. The new season will air in 2021, and we would imagine that a big part of it will revolve around paying tribute to local restaurants and businesses that have struggled mightily during this difficult time.

In a statement, here is what Bravo’s executive vice president of current production Shari Levine had to say:

“Portland has been on our radar for the last few years as a burgeoning culinary destination known for its innovative dining scene driven by independent, chef-owned restaurants, local farms and purveyors … The city’s unique culture alongside Oregon’s natural pantry of indigenous ingredients and incredible scenic beauty makes it the ultimate chef’s playground and an ideal destination for Top Chef to explore.”

Some of the places that are set to be explored in this upcoming season are the Hood River Fruit Loop, Columbia River Gorge, Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory, Tillamook Bay, Tualatin Valley, and Willamette Valley. There are also going to be a number of former contestants who stop by this season in a judging role, which should help to further cement that there are few shows out there that embrace their alumni like this one — even in times like this.

