The Walking Dead season 10 finale spoilers: The stakes of the big battle







As we prepare for the arrival (finally!) of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, we know that some of the stakes are through the roof. How could they not be? This is an epic showdown and a near-insurmountable task that some of these characters have, as our heroes are facing off against a Whisperer and zombie army like never before. Sure, Alpha may be gone, but you still have Beta … let alone all of the other problems that are hovering around out there.

One of the reasons why this episode took so long in post-production is because of the sheer size and scale of the walkers the team is facing off against — and that is something that showrunner Angela Kang indicated further in a new interview with TVLine:

What we wanted to show was how massive a disadvantage they are at … This is a horde bigger than they’ve ever encountered, and this is after Carol was able to take out some of it at the caves and some of it was taken out during the battle at Hilltop. So it really is this David-and-Goliath battle.

There is a lot that this finale needs to set up, whether it be the role for Maggie moving forward, what the extended final season could look like, and whether or not there are any further casualties of war along the way. Given how long we’ve waited to see this, let’s go ahead and hope that this story lives up to the hype.

