Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Did Cody, Kevin fix things?







On tonight’s new episode of Big Brother 22 All-Stars, you saw the heated Head of Household room conversation between Cody and Kevin.

Well, are things different now in any shape or form? For most of the past couple of days they haven’t been. Yet, that changed ever so slightly on the live feeds. Kevin and Cody talked, and the two hashed out some of their differences. Both took some responsibility for getting so emotionally heated in the moment, and Cody showed some empathy by understanding that Kevin has been constantly on the block for most of the season.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest from the feeds below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more news and then view our show playlist.

Yet, Kevin did try to extend things further in the conversation with Cody, trying to secure some sort of deal in order to secure a little bit more safety. (Remember that Cody won the Veto and is controlling pretty much everything at this point.) Cody didn’t seem to bite on any offer of a deal, though, which should be another reminder to Kevin that he is almost certainly going to be evicted.

What would we have done if we were Kevin? We would have considered him trying to name a specific target, or at least trying to throw someone more under the bus. Cody doesn’t need to make more allies; he’s already got plenty, which is one of the reasons why he is in such a good spot in the game in the first place. What he just needs is to continue to ensure everyone looks at each other first and foremost as the larger threats.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 right now

What do you think Kevin should have done within the Big Brother 22 game to shake things up a little bit more?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







