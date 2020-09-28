Fargo season 4 episode 3 spoilers: The journey ahead for Chris Rock, cast







Want to get some more news when it comes to Fargo season 4 episode 3? This is an episode that is going to further establish the complicated feuds at the heart of this series.

From the start, one of the primary selling points for Fargo is the setting and the time period — it’s also a reminder of all of the themes that have shined through over the years here. It’s an elaborate crime drama with characters who fall over the moral map, and you never quite know where things are going to go from one episode to the next.

Also, you’ve got Chris Rock — who doesn’t love getting to see him take on something totally different than he ever has before? We’re thrilled for the opportunity to see him shine in this totally different environment, so let’s see exactly where things go moving forward. Yet, we also do have to remember that Fargo is so much more than just Chris Rock — one of the longtime selling points for this franchise has been being able to see a lot of supporting characters stealing the show at every turn. We have a hard time really imagining that this is going to change for this season.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Fargo season 4 episode 3 synopsis with more information as to what’s coming up next:

Deafy and Odis join forces, Josto seeks revenge, Oraetta finds new employment, Gaetano makes a move and Zelmare and Swanee help the Smutnys with their debt. Written by Noah Hawley; Directed by Dearbhla Walsh.

Be prepared for most of the synopses for this season to be relatively brief when it comes to their content — after all, there are only so many details the powers-that-be will be interested in handing out in advance. Why give all that much away?

