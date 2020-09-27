The Simpsons season 32 episode 2 spoilers: What if Homer was ambitious?







Following today’s big premiere, what are you looking to see on The Simpsons season 32 episode 2? Given that we’re moving into the thick of the season now, we imagine that we’ll see more of the classic, character-driven episodes that we’ve come to expect. We’re not at the Treehouse of Horror yet, so there are some other crazy ideas that the show is going to toy with. Take, for example, a story that seems to be based on Ancient Rome of all things. If you love your alternate-universe sort of stories, “I, Carumbus” could be that. The title itself is a nod to I, Claudius, and a museum seems to be a central element of the story.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Simpsons season 32 episode 2 synopsis with more insight as to what’s coming up:

At a museum exhibit of Ancient Rome, Marge and Homer get into an argument about Homer’s lack of ambition. They then imagine a Roman version of what would happen if Homer was more career-driven in the all-new “I, Carumbus” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 4 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3118) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Of course, we don’t anticipate seeing Homer changing all that much over the course of this episode, given that constancy is one of the things that this show does best. Also, do we really want to live in a world where Homer Simpson suddenly stops acting like Homer Simpson? You know what you’re going to get from this character, and that adds a good bit to his character and overall vibe.

Still, this episode should be a fun diversion for a lot of people — we’re actually quite curious to see how The Simpsons fares in an era where people are desperate for anything that starts to feel normal.

