Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Aftermath of the Veto







Last night, the Big Brother 22 Power of Veto Competition took place, and we’re sure that there are going to be some ramifications of that for a while.

So what happened? Cody won the Veto, and with that in mind, it feels pretty darn clear that he is going to have the ability to do whatever he wants this week. He’s not going to use the Veto, meaning that he will be able to evict Kevin, provided enough people are on board.

Ultimately, they will be. Despite some frustrations at David over him going for money rather than the Power of Veto yesterday, it’s hard to know where the votes are going to be for him to go. Dani may want him out, but she’s in the minority. The same goes for Memphis on some level. Christmas, Tyler, and Enzo aren’t going to evict him, and that is enough to ensure he stays with Cody having the tie-breaking vote. People are getting over him shooting for the money since they have longer-term goals in mind.

Take, for example, Christmas and Tyler as the two of them look towards potentially targeting Nicole and Dani if one of them get power next. They think that David would go after either Nicole or Dani, or in general that he could consider Memphis. They’re safe with him for now. We’re in an interesting spot at the moment, given that Tyler and Christmas are focused on Nicole and Dani, while Nicole and Dani are focused more on Tyler and Christmas with David thrown in there.

You know who is safe in the middle of this? Cody, Memphis, and Enzo, who are sitting pretty.

