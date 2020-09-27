Us episode 3 spoilers: The last episode before BBC One finale







Next week on BBC One, Us episode 3 is going to air, and it’s going to be clear already that we are near the end of the road. After all, this is only a four-episode series, so there is a lot of ground that the show is going to need to cover. We’ve seen a lot of travel already, but amidst the beauty of some of the show’s locations, there is also a dramatic search. Douglas is frantic in order to find his son, and unfortunately, it looks as though he’s going to encounter one roadblock after another as we get further and further along on this search.

Want a few more details as to what’s coming? Below, CarterMatt has the full Us episode 3 synopsis:

Finding himself alone in one of the world’s most romantic cities, Douglas (Tom Hollander) pounds the streets in a desperate search for his son.

Back at home in the UK, Connie (Saskia Reeves) scours the internet for clues of Albie’s (Tom Taylor) whereabouts online, and finds Kat’s (Thaddea Graham) social media accounts, which captures Albie busking in a Venice backstreet.

Returning to the hotel, a defeated Douglas confides in fellow lone traveller Freja (Sofie Gråbøl) about his and Connie’s past. But with still no sign of Albie, and after an unexpected brush with the law, Douglas reaches rock bottom.

Life, as he knows it, feels like it’s coming to an end…

Seeing Douglas hit rock bottom and not find his way out doesn’t exactly sound like the ideal end to this season by any means. We’re hoping for something that will be a little bit more hopeful by the time we reach the end, but the show may take its time in order to get there. As a matter of fact, be prepared for that very thing.

