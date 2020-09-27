Power Book II: Ghost episode 5 promo: The midseason finale (already)







There is a chance that your jaw was on the ground while watching the Power Book II: Ghost episode 5 promo, and for good reason. After all, this is the midseason finale!

Is it a little bit shocking that we are about to enter a hiatus already? Absolutely, but the good news is that there are five more episodes that will be coming on the other side. One of the reasons for this hiatus probably has to do with the global health crisis, which shut down filming earlier this year. The majority of the season was already filmed, but the cast and crew have to finish up what’s left before getting into production on the already-confirmed season 2.

What we know entering this midseason finale is that Tariq is still in danger trying to keep his newly-built operation going, while Cooper Saxe is trying to apply pressure to the best of his ability. He wants to ensure that he can get some sort of conclusion to the death of James St. Patrick, one that obviously suits his needs and allows him the opportunity to continue to move forward in his job. Yet, this is not going to be easy, and there probably will be a few surprises at some point before we make it to the end of the season. As a matter of fact, the promo hypes up that something unbelievable is going to happen before the midseason finale concludes. Just go ahead and picture that now in your head…

