Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, September 27?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and hand out the good news — there is a new installment coming on the network on September 27, so there is a little bit of something worth looking forward to here! We’ve been waiting to see the show on for much of the past several weeks, so with that in mind it goes without saying that we’re excited. There’s a lot of great stuff worth getting excited about here, whether it be the chance to see some new, researched segments or to hear Oliver’s take on some current events.

We know that there is a great deal for Oliver to discuss on the show tonight, but above all else, we think that the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the current controversy surrounding the Supreme Court is going to be center stage. It’s hard to imagine that not being the case, as this could be one of the biggest single political maneuvers of our lifetime. Think in terms of the timing to the upcoming election and also how much battling is likely to be going on within the Senate over the course of the next few weeks. Oliver will make you laugh, but he will also tell you information straight.

What’s also worth noting here now is that we are gearing up for what is probably going to be the home stretch of the season. There are only a handful of installments left at this point — the show will make it through the election, but typically the finale airs at some point in November. Go ahead and have that in mind as we go through the next few episodes.

