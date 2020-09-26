Utopia season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? The latest







Following the premiere on Amazon this weekend, is it fair to expect a Utopia season 2? Or, is the more likely scenario that the show ends up canceled? Within this article, we’ll do our best to spell out, at least for now, the fate of the series.

Now, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: For the time being, there is no 100% confirmation on whether or not the series is going to be back for more. We also don’t think that Amazon is going to rush this. Utopia is a highly ambitious show that cost a great deal of money to make, and because of all of this they will probably take their time to figure out if it’s worthy of another go-around.

One of the biggest challenges when it comes to the future of Utopia may very well be tied to the timing of its launch. This is a show that features a pandemic at the center of its story, and the eeriness and progression of the story may be too much for some viewers. While it’s not topical down to every last detail, the similarities to modern-day society are going to jump out at people. A lot of dystopian series are somewhat grim in nature, but this one may feel aggressively so at this particular moment.

Ultimately, though, we know that there is a way in which to make a season 2 happen story-wise, and it’s something that we could see Amazon wanting in the event that the viewership is there. They’re going to be looking more than anything else at consistency — it matters to have a lot of people watching from the get-go, but to go along with that, they also want to ensure that there are people checking out the entire season. They want to know people would be interested in a season 2! That’s going to be the top priority.

Do you want to see a Utopia season 2 renewal happen at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around to get some more insight when it comes to the show. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







