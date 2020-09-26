Dancing with the Stars 29: Disney night song, dance spoilers!







As many of you out there know, Disney Night is one of the most important weeks of any Dancing with the Stars season — and we can’t say that we’re shocked to see it incorporated early on this time around. This is a show trying to reinvent itself this year, but they probably also want to remind people that some parts of the past still very much remain. This has long been a fan-favorite week, and now, we have a sense of what everyone left will be performing to.

Below, you can see all of the song and dance spoilers — some of these choices are unexpected, and others may very well make you roll your eyes…

head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Waltz to “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid”

animal activist Carole Baskin (“Tiger King”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Samba to “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Foxtrot to “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast”

TV and film actress Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dancing the Quickstep to “Zero to Hero” from “Hercules”

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Jive to “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog”

actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Charleston to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins”

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Quickstep to “Prince Ali” from “Aladdin”

Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Married Life” from “Up”

TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Jive to “King of New York” from “Newsies”

GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Foxtrot to “It’s Alright” from “Soul”

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Argentine Tango to “Angelica” from “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella”

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Rumba to “Reflection” from “Mulan”

We’ll of course kick things off here by saying that Carole Baskin doing a routine from The Lion King has to be the most predictable thing ever — how in the world could you not see that coming? Meanwhile, it feels Monica, Vernon, and Johnny are benefiting the most with their song choices. We’d argue that “Part of Your World,” “Be Our Guest,” and “Reflection” are three of the most iconic songs — though recent Disney fans also love “How Far I’ll Go.” Nelly has the biggest challenge, given that he’s dancing to a song from a movie that isn’t even out yet.

