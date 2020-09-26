NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: A unique way to incorporate Hetty







As so many of you out there know, we’re in far from normal times these days, and a lot of television shows are accommodating for that. When it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, it already feels safe to say that they are going the extra mile.

According to a report from TVLine, the producers of the CBS series were so desperate to have Linda Hunt appear as a part of the premiere that they actually filmed scenes in the actress’ driveway! Clearly, they are doing what they can to keep everyone safe, and also working overtime to ensure that viewers still see Hetty. We know that there were plans at one point to include Hunt more this season than we’ve seen as of late, but those plans may be fluid now based on the global health crisis.

Ultimately, we’re not surprised at all to see the series going above and beyond in order to ensure that Hetty is a part of the show no matter what. We’ve heard Eric Christian Olsen and other cast members go out of their way in order to say how important Hunt is to the spirit of camaraderie behind the scenes — she’s an icon, and someone who brings wisdom and great rapport to whatever she does.

Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see some more great stories from Hetty whenever she shows up — and however, the writers are able to include her. For now, we’re expecting the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere to air on CBS at some point in November, though there is no 100% confirmation on that subject as of yet. CBS is probably waiting until more of filming is done before they start announcing premiere dates for anything. It’s always best to err on the side of caution, right?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

