Saturday Night Live: All 45 seasons are coming to Peacock!







For everyone out there who is a longtime fan of Saturday Night Live, it’s not always easy to find old episodes. They’ve been scattered across streaming services over the years, and with their lengthy run time, it’s not always easy for them to play well in repeats or syndication.

Yet, it does seem like we’re getting close to all seasons finally being made available under the same roof. According to a report coming in from Variety, all 45 seasons of the long-running sketch show are going to be available on the Peacock streaming service when you get around to October 1. That means that you can watch the work of legendary former cast members, whether it be Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kristen Wiig, or Tracy Morgan. You can compare the early days of the show to where we are in the present.

Do all of the sketches age well? Not exactly, and some are incredibly dated in terms of style and message. Yet, there is some historical value in looking back at some of them. Note that not all episodes may still be complete, especially when you think about musical guests and rights/licensing issues that come into play there. Yet, from a comedy standpoint this is the best opportunity we’ve ever had in order to see every episode of one of the most important shows of the past half-century.

Also, the timing here could not be any better when you consider that Saturday Night Live season 46 is premiering next weekend on NBC. It will be hosted by former cast member Chris Rock, and you’ll also presumably see Jim Carrey make his debut as Joe Biden.

