Lovecraft Country episode 7 video: The story of Hippolyta







Are you ready for Lovecraft Country episode 7 to arrive on HBO tomorrow night? If you haven’t seen the promo for this yet, we do think that it serves as just about as good of an advertisement as you are ever going to see.

Based on what we’re seeing below, this installments looks to be all about Hippolyta — something that we’re not even remotely upset about. There are so many permutations and so many fantastic elements that this episode looks to be bringing to the table. It feels visually stunning, highly ambitious, and one of the cooler things that we’ve gotten to see on the series so far. Also, when you’ve got a performer of the caliber of Aunjanue Ellis, don’t you want to give them as many different opportunities to shine as humanly possible? We like to think so — hence, what makes this particular video all the more exciting.

Just in case you were wondering why “I Am.” is the oh-so-simple title for this installment, we think that the promo makes that clear in a way that is stronger than we could ever hope to. It articulates the words itself in numerous different fantastic forms.

We know that we are getting closer to the end of this season, and we’d predict that episode 7 is one of those that is essential as a stepping stone for how things tie up. You need to go on this journey with Hippolyta before you can start to see and understand more of what’s coming after the fact. Let’s hope that it’s thrilled, and that this show can really keep its momentum as one of the most exciting things that we’ve had a chance to see on TV this calendar year.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lovecraft Country episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: HBO.)

