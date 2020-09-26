Supernatural season 15 episode 15 spoilers: The search for Amara







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Supernatural season 15 episode 15? This installment is entitled “Gimme Shelter,” which has to be exciting for all of the Rolling Stones fans out there alone — and that’s without mentioning anything when it comes to the actual story. This episode is bringing back Amara! We haven’t seen Emily Swallow on the show in a while, but it makes some sense that she would turn up here. Consider her relationship with God, and also the struggle that Sam and Dean are facing within this season.

Of course, a hunt for Amara isn’t going to be the only thing that happens in this episode — there’s going to be a case element that comes in courtesy of Castiel and Jack, as well. For some further insight, remember to check out the full Supernatural season 15 episode 15 synopsis:

MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1515). Original airdate 10/15/2020.

We know that Swallow is credited for at least one more episode following this one, so we know that there is a reasonable amount of story coming for this character — go ahead and consider that one more thing to be excited about for now. We’ve got a feeling that this is going to be one of the most epic arcs possible as we get close to the series finale. Most of the indications that we’ve got right now suggest that we’re going to be getting some resolution on the God arc before we get to the end of the series finale — which should open the door for something a little bit more personal at the very end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural

What do you want to see when it comes to Supernatural season 15 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







