Is a Nick Fury – Samuel L. Jackson series coming to Disney+?







For everyone out there who was hoping for even more Marvel-themed entertainment on Disney+, the latest news has to excite and then some!

According to a report from Variety, Kyle Bradstreet is currently set to write and executive-produce a series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, one of the most-important characters within the entire MCU. His history with the franchise goes all the way back to the first Iron Man, and this series feels already like a big win for the service without even seeing it.

There are a lot of reasons for excitement here all across the board, and they start with Jackson’s presence as one of the best actors of the past several decades. Meanwhile, a Fury series could open the door for more opportunities to see Cobie Smulders are Maria Hill. She’s been a longtime staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and following the news of Stumptown being canceled, she may be available for something more.

Also, we wonder about the potential of seeing some familiar faces from the Agents of SHIELD world over here, as well — it could be great to see the next phase of Daisy Johnson’s life, no? We know that we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves, but it’s something that we’re keeping our eyes peeled on at the moment.

In addition to a potential Nick Fury show, Marvel has a slew of other projects coming to Disney+ over the coming years — WandaVision will be arriving before too long, and then following that Falcon and Winter Soldier. It was recently reported that Tatiana Maslany is going to be starring in a She-Hulk series, and then after that we’re going to be seeing Moon Knight at some point. Of course, it’s hard to estimate a timetable on any of this stuff during these uncertain times.

What do you think about the idea of a Nick Fury series on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Disney+.)

