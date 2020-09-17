Tatiana Maslany to play She-Hulk on Disney+ series







For everyone out there who loves Orphan Black and Perry Mason, this news should be rather wonderful. Today, it was announced that the fantastic Tatiana Maslany is going to be the title character (a.k.a. Jennifer Walters) in She-Hulk, a series coming to Disney+.

How much the show adheres to the comics remains to be seen, but Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner who receives some of his same traits/abilities after an emergency blood transfusion. She works as a lawyer, so we suppose that it’s possible that there will be a legal drama angle of this here and there. We’re also rather stoked to see how much of Mark Ruffalo we could potentially get on this show.

Our hope is that She-Hulk serves as a great opportunity to get more stories involving this character or Bruce Banner than we’ve had in the MCU — the last solo Hulk movie was prior to Ruffalo even being cast in the role, and complicated ownership rights have made that situation on the big-screen rather difficult. This show could be a lot of fun, and we’re glad to have some more comic-book series coming to Disney+ in the future. It looks as though WandaVision will arrive at some point in the coming months, and there is also Falcon and Winter Soldier on the way and, eventually, a show about Moon Knight. There are a lot of things in the works, though we know that the global health crisis has caused some things to stall out.

Earlier this summer, the last Marvel series on ABC in Agents of SHIELD came to a close — hence, why we’re desperate to see a little bit more in the way of high-profile stuff. It’s probably going to be a while before we have a She-Hulk premiere date, so knowing that the show is coming at all will have to serve as enough for a while.

