The 100 series finale extended promo gives you ALL the emotions







Come Wednesday, be prepared for the emotional end of pretty much everything. The 100 series finale will be here, and in case you needed another reminder of how emotional it’s going to be, we have evidence courtesy of the latest promo below!

This video takes a larger look at some of what is coming in “The Last War,” and also some of the fears that Clarke has. Can she really save anyone? Can she be a purveyor of peace? We think that as she deals with the latest crisis involving Madi, she’s thinking back to everyone she’s lost along the way. This entire final season has just been a near-constant bloodbath, and we don’t get a feeling that it is going to slow down just yet.

Are there huge spoilers within this preview? Not exactly, but the emotion is clearly present as you hear the music and see these characters grapple with more life-and-death decisions. The 100 has long been the little engine that could on The CW, withstanding multiple renewals as a bubble series and also weird timeslot changes. It’s been an underdog show much like its characters have been in an underdog state for much of the series’ run.

Will there be a satisfactory end to all of this? There’s nothing that we can say here in order to convince people to believe — we know that much already. Series finales are the hardest things possible to pull off, mostly because everyone under the sun has their own opinion as to how to end a show like this. We just want to have a good reason to smile when the dust settles — a proper ending that pays off every little thing that we’ve seen over the years.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The 100 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The 100 and the big series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







