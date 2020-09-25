Call the Midwife Christmas Special brings Doctor Who alum on board







The Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special has been filming for a little while now — who’s interested in scoring some casting news?

According to a new report coming in right now via the Radio Times, former Doctor Who star Peter Davison is going to be stepping right into this special for a prominent role. As for who he is playing, think along the lines of a ringmaster by the name of Mr. Percival.

Previously, we had heard that the circus was going to be coming to Poplar during this particular special, and his presence there seems to be an indication of that further. This is a character who we imagine is going to be big, bold, and fun during the episode — and maybe also give you a sense of what the circus was like during that era. We do know that the series does try to adhere as much as possible to historical accuracy, and we have a tendency to believe that there is something similar going on here, as well.

As for what else we anticipate seeing coming up, we know that Jennifer Kirby is going to be departing the series — that has to be addressed in some shape or form during this special. Because we are dealing with a series set here in the past, we have a hard time imagining that they can rope in something tied to the real world. With that being said, though, we think that there could be some familiar themes that pop up over the course of the special that we are all actively thinking about during what is such a difficult time. At its core, we like to think that Call the Midwife warms hearts and makes us consider what matters most.

What are you the most excited to see on the Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special?

