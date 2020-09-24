Double Shot at Love season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at MTV? The latest







Is Double Shot at Love renewed for a season 3 at MTV, and is that something that we can expect to see? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to break some of that down!

The first thing that is worth noting here is simply this: Regardless of whatever the future holds for Double Shot at Love, there’s a good chance that you’ll see some of these people again. There has already been another season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation ordered, though we have no idea as to when it’s going to air. It’s hard to imagine MTV wanting to roll out a quarantine season featuring some of these people! Unfortunately, we know that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is probably not going to be back…

As for whether or not we could see people like Nikki and Maria on Jersey Shore, that will depend on their relationship statuses with Pauly and Vinny. It’d be weird to not include them if they did still have a role to play in their lives — plus, it’s crossover potential!

The thing here is that it’s hard to imagine a Double Shot at Love season 3 if Vinny/Pauly do actually find love, and you also don’t want to just do the same show over and over again. We could see this series evolving into something a little bit different, and maybe that is what the future will be. After all, season 2 is already a pretty steep departure from season 1, which was much more of a traditional dating show than what we’ve had here.

Given that there is no easy way to film shows right now, we don’t imagine that there will be a quick decision on the future of Double Shot at Love. Once we know more, we’ll be sure to indicate here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Double Shot at Love now

Do you want to see Double Shot at Love renewed for a season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







