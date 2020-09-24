The Boys spin-off in development after big season 2 numbers







We knew already that The Boys was one of the best shows on Amazon, and it’s certainly among the most-popular. After all, the folks at the streaming service have gone ahead and greenlit a new spin-off show!

According to a new report from Deadline, the streaming service is fast-tracking development of a new spin-off series following the enormous success of season 2. The recent premiere was the most-watched global launch ever for an Amazon series, and the viewership has already managed to improve significantly on what it was seeing early on for season 1. This serves to further validate the weekly rollout for new episodes — it may have been polarizing, but it is definitely is allowing people to get more into the show.

Per the synopsis, this is a show set at a college for young adult superheroes (one that is run by the big bosses over at Vought) — also, it is “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.”

Is this a fun idea? Sure, mostly because it is more of this world. Yet, we’re not going to pretend that this is remotely a brand-new concept — we’ve seen countless similar things over the years. Then again, the premise of The Boys (or at least The Seven) isn’t all that different than the Avengers on paper. It’s the tone and the secrets buried underneath that matter.

