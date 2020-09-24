Double Shot at Love season 2 finale video: Will Nikki, Pauly make it work?







The Double Shot at Love season 2 finale is premiering on MTV tonight, and it is going to be the end to yet another chapter in the lives of these people.

For us, we’ll admit that the relationship we’re most invested in right now is the one between Nikki and Pauly D. They’ve gone through a lot together on the series over two seasons, especially when you think about how things ended after season 1. We’ve come to know at this point that Nikki is all-in on this relationship with Pauly, and it’s different than most other people we’ve seen him with on Jersey Shore and other off-shoots. They could make things work!

In the video below, you can get a further sense of some of how Nikki is feeling, and precisely how nervous she is that her heart could be broken. She wants to talk with Pauly about her future, and this is something that we’re sure we will see in this episode.

As for one of the other key couples on the series, the relationship between Maria and Vinny is a little more lighthearted. If they don’t work out, we don’t think that either one of them will have their jaws on the ground in shock. The expectations for the two of them are difference — hence, why we don’t feel as much gravity for the two of them entering this episode. As for Derynn and Ricky, they may have a future, as well. Yet, at the same exact time we don’t know either one of their personalities enough to know where things are going to go with the two of them.

Hopefully, this episode tonight will offer answers to some of your burning questions…

Given how the first night in Vegas went, we would’ve *never* guessed we’d be here now. 🤣 But what happens after we leave…? See how it all ends on tonight's #DoubleShotAtLove season finale! pic.twitter.com/HaHb3eyh96 — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) September 24, 2020

