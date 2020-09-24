This Is Us season 5 starts filming; Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia photo







Today marks the official start of filming for This Is Us season 5, and we’ve got photographic proof of some of the cast now back at work!

If you look below at show creator Dan Fogelman’s official Twitter, you can see a shot of leads Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia back at work on set — at a safe distance. This is a reminder, of course, of the new environment that a lot of the cast is going to be forced to deal with this go-around. Actors will be in masks and socially-distanced as often as possible, and may only remove them for certain scenes.

For those of you who have not heard as of yet, the plan for This Is Us is for the show to write in the global health crisis, and while we wouldn’t say that the whole season is revolving around it, it could be a factor in how certain people behave and act. For example, it could make Rebecca and Miguel even more isolated if she is undergoing a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s. Meanwhile, it could allow more emotions to fester and expand for Randall and Kevin during their feud. Nothing is going to change the ending of the show (that’s been planned for a while), but there could be some alterations to the plan along the way.

If you did not hear last night, the premiere date for This Is Us season 5 has been pushed up — because of this, you will have a chance to see new episodes sooner rather than later.

