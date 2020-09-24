This Is Us season 5 premiere date moved up at NBC







Great news for everyone out there who is a big-time fan of This Is Us — you won’t have to wait anywhere near as long to see season 5.

Tonight during the America’s Got Talent finale, it was confirmed that the NBC series is going to be premiering with a two-hour installment come Tuesday, October 27. This is not exactly something that we expected — how in the world could we? It’s not all that often in this era that we end up seeing a show like this actually air a little bit earlier than expected.

Given that This Is Us season 5 is filming this week for their first episode, they’re going to have a pretty quick turnaround from production to the show airing. Luckily, we know that this is the sort of show that can be turned around quickly. Luckily, it doesn’t require all that much when it comes to special effects or an extensive post-production.

As for what’s happening story-wise, it’s pretty well-known already that one of the priorities is going to be seeing if it is possible for Randall and Kevin to repair their relationship after everything that they’ve gone through. Meanwhile, we know that current events are going to be written into the show somehow, so this is something more that you can look towards. We just don’t how that’s going to happen or how much it is going to be a focus. It’s just not something that will be altogether avoided.

