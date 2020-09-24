America’s Got Talent finale: Was Brandon Leake, Broken Roots winner?







The America’s Got Talent finale entered NBC with a lot of uncertainty — mostly on the subject of who is going to end up being the winner. This was one of the most unpredictable seasons that we’ve had — the consensus favorite early on was Archie Williams, but it urns out that he didn’t have the support of the public in the semifinals. He needed the Dunkin’ Save to even get here.

So with that in mind, let’s try to make sense of some of the results as they come in. Alan Silva, Cristina Rae, Broken Roots, Roberta Battaglia, and Brandon Leake were declared the top five — shortly after that, it was revealed that Alan came in fifth place. Since acrobats never win this show, we can’t say that we are altogether surprised.

In fourth place, meanwhile, we had Roberta — and this was a little bit more of a surprise. We wonder if the votes between some of the young singers were ultimately split. Cristina was in third, and she may have suffered a similar fate.

As we look at the final two of Brandon and then Broken Roots, the important thing to remember is this: Voters out there love country singers. We can’t say that we’re shocked that Broken Roots are here at all.

The winner – It’s Brandon Leake! A victory for poetry, and for someone who can inspire other people to do great things in life. This is the best thing that we could have hoped for — something different, meaningful, and important in a time like this.

What do you think about the events of the America’s Got Talent finale?

Did the right person win in your mind? Be sure to share in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

