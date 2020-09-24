The 100 series finale promo: Could everyone die in the end?







We’ve now seen the first promo for the upcoming The 100 series finale, and we can’t say that we’re altogether confident that everyone is getting out alive. How could you, after watching the same thing that we have?

If you look below, you can get a great sense of what is coming for this pivotal episode entitled “The Last War.” What’s the prevailing theme? Violence. LOTS and lots of violence. This is going to be the sort of episode where you could seriously believe that everyone important could die.

Could there be a larger purpose for it? Sure, as you can argue that the death of Clarke and so many others would signal an opportunity for others to live. There could be so much significance and gravity to what the show presents, provided that they want to do things that way.

Yet, we still want to believe that such conversation is almost an intentional mislead, designed to make us think one thing when in reality, we’re building a little bit more towards some sort of hopeful ending at the conclusion of this entire journey. We just want to be able to exhale, and at least imagine some good things that could be coming down the road for some of our favorite characters. We don’t want to think that the journey just ends with sadness on top of sadness, especially since we’ve been through so much.

Given that this is the finale, there’s one thing that we can expect with the utmost certainty: Almost nothing. We gotta think that The CW is going to keep as many bits and pieces of information away from us as possible between now and the time the finale airs. Prepare with that in mind.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The 100, including some other news when it comes to what lies ahead

What do you want to see on The 100 series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







