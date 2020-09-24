Chicago Med season 6 spoilers: Tehmina Sunny set to have major role







With Chicago Med season 6 production ramping up this year, isn’t it nice to get some news from the casting department? Well, go ahead and find out more about Tehmina Sunny’s role…

According to a report from Deadline, the Pandora actress is going to play a major role on this upcoming season as Dr. Sabeena Virani. She is someone currently working to supervise a trial for a new medication, and she’s also someone who wants Dr. Halstead to step in to lead the charge. What’s interesting about this right away to us is rather simple: It’s an opportunity to explore a different sort of medicine than we’ve seen to date. Chicago Med has worked long and hard to showcase different angles to what some of these people do and with this, they are looking to all over again.

New episode of Chicago Med are going to be premiering this November, and we’re sure that one of the primary goals already is going to be seeing the doctors and nurses do their part to handle the global health crisis. It’s hard to imagine the show is going to be avoiding that, but this introduction makes it clear that there is going to be more going on this season than just a singular current event. There is all sorts of work going on at hospitals beyond just the pandemic, and these characters are going to have to balance it all.

Of course, we’re curious about a number of different things when it comes to Will, whether it be his personal life or what sort of toll current events has on his ability to spend time with his brother Jay. Due to circumstances, it’s possible that they will have to go months without getting to spend a whole lot of time around each other.

