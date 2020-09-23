Blue Bloods season 11: Are we inching closer to filming?







We know that there is very much an eagerness out there for Blue Bloods season 11 filming to get underway. After all, there are a number of productions nationwide that are getting back to work, and we still haven’t heard all that much of a specific date.

Yet, it does still feel like there are plans in the works, and we are just waiting to hear when things will be 100% starting up. Just rest assured that there are still some plots and plans out there, so you don’t have all that much to worry about. In a new post on her Instagram, Vanessa Ray (Eddie) commented back to someone that Blue Bloods is starting back “so soon” — hopefully, that will mean at some point over the coming weeks. We know that the hope is to see new episodes in November, and the show may have to be back to work before long to make that a reality. Otherwise, we’re not sure that the series would premiere in December (it’s harder to promote a series’ return during the holidays) and they could wait to January.

In the end, though, we’re all going to be stuck waiting on CBS for more information. Our hope is that there will be something more in the way of news before too long — we certainly know that story-wise, there is a lot to take on. In addition to the arrival of Joe Hill, we have to imagine that the show will look to tell stories related to the events of the last several months. The writers have never steered away from real-life issues.

What are you hoping to see the most when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11?

