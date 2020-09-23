Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers renewed through season 21, season 13







For everyone out there who loves Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, rest assured that they aren’t going anywhere. Today, Fox confirmed that both of these series have been renewed for two additional seasons each. That means that Family Guy will be around through season 21. Meanwhile, Bob’s Burgers is going to be on the air until we get around to season 13. Both shows are going to remain on the air until at least 2023.

In a statement confirming the news, here is what Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn had to say on the subject:

“Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are key pillars of our network’s success … By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television. Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We’d like to thank Seth [MacFarlane], Loren [Bouchard] and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.”

We don’t think that the timing of this announcement is any coincidence. We think that Fox wants to ensure they remain a leader in animated comedy on network TV, and they also recognize the usefulness of having shows like these on the air in difficult times. Just remember here for a moment that it’s harder to shoot live-action shows amidst the current health crisis, while it is somewhat easier to navigate doing animated projects. The work can be done remotely, and at this point, the process has probably been worked out so that they can all continue to do this for a rather long time still.

What do you think about Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers being renewed for more?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to these series and others. (Photo: Fox.)

