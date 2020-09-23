Why is Supergirl ending with season 6? A look into the decision







Earlier this week, the news was first made official that season 6 of Supergirl will be the final one. Is the news sad? Sure, but we’d also describe it as bittersweet. The sweetness comes from the fact that six seasons of any show in this current era is a lot, especially one that moved from one network to another as early as this one did in its run. It’s dealt with schedule shifts, casting changes, and also a production move to Vancouver. Nonetheless, it continued to press onwards.

So why is the show ending right now? Could Supergirl have lasted longer? It’s possible, but signs point to this decision being one that all parties involved were happy with. According to a report from Deadline, the final season will be 20 episodes — while that may seem shorter than the average CW season, remember that most shows are going to have shorter runs this season due to the global health crisis and starting the production late. Supergirl is going to have plenty of time in order to say goodbye.

The decision to end the series reportedly came down to multiple factors, whether it be declining ratings, the complicated state of production, and discussions between star Melissa Benoist (who is pregnant, and will join the season 6 production some time after its start date next week), the producers, the studio, and the network. It seems as though all parties involved contributed to the decision that we’re at now — maybe everyone gave a little to get to this end result.

Ultimately, the most important thing is this — nobody is blindsided. There’s an awareness ahead of time that the show is ending and every cast member can enjoy their final months working on the show. Hopefully, there will also be opportunities in here to honor the stories from the past and give us exciting stuff in the present.

Are you sad that Supergirl is ending with season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some more news on the series.

