Supergirl ending with season 6; why? Melissa Benoist reacts







There’s some big news coming out of the world of Supergirl today — season 6 is going to be the final one on The CW.

Are we surprised? In some ways certainly, but in others not so much. Given that there are so many shows within the greater Arrowverse at the network right now, it makes sense for some of the older ones to conclude. Supergirl is one of the pricier series, and its live ratings have taken a tumble the past two years. Yet, the character is one of the most popular ones on the network, and star Melissa Benoist has done a tremendous job bringing Kara to life.

Sometimes, there is no single reason as to why a show is ending — sometimes it’s just time and a mutual decision between a number of parties. No matter this time, at least the writers have a full season and an opportunity to go out on largely their own terms.

In a new post on Instagram, Benoist reacted to the news by explaining exactly what Supergirl as a series, and as a role, has meant to her over the years. She’s gotten a chance to work with fantastic people, while inspiring many viewers along the way. Kara is a symbol of hope, and someone who has been able to fight through and overcome big challenges. Melissa promises that the series has some big things planned before it says goodbye, and we’re curious to learn what those are.

